Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $333.79 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $928.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.35.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total value of $27,659,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,268,288 shares of company stock valued at $425,451,776 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

