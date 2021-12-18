Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$53.28.

MX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$76.50 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank raised Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total value of C$152,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$652,946.40.

Shares of MX stock traded down C$0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$50.90. 219,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,232. Methanex has a 12-month low of C$37.85 and a 12-month high of C$65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of C$3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.60.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.8600001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.73%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

