Methanex (TSE:MX) Receives Hold Rating from Tudor Pickering

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$56.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MX. Barclays raised Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$67.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.75.

Shares of TSE MX opened at C$50.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.60. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$37.85 and a 1-year high of C$65.22. The company has a market cap of C$3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 12.27.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. Analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.8600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total value of C$152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,825 shares in the company, valued at C$652,946.40.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

