Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metromile Inc. provides digital insurance platform principally in the United States. The company offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies. Metromile Inc., formerly known as INSU Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Metromile from $6.00 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

MILE opened at $2.34 on Friday. Metromile has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Metromile will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Metromile news, Director David A. Friedberg sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $6,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MILE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metromile in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metromile by 137.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Metromile in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Metromile by 123.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Metromile in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

