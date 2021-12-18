Midwich Group’s (MIDW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 710 ($9.38) price objective on the stock.

Midwich Group stock opened at GBX 640 ($8.46) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £567.91 million and a P/E ratio of 172.97. Midwich Group has a 1-year low of GBX 420 ($5.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 839.20 ($11.09). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 640.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 592.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63.

In other Midwich Group news, insider Stephen Lamb sold 23,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.59), for a total value of £153,400 ($202,722.35).

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

