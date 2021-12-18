MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Tops $8.29 on Major Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $89.51 million and $90,508.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $8.29 or 0.00017779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.49 or 0.00279945 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009766 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008405 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000204 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,801,510 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars.

