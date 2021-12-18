Mina (MINA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $29.98 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $3.29 or 0.00007001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $29.98 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00053764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,931.10 or 0.08355552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00077805 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,081.35 or 1.00071382 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00050555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 324,261,211 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

