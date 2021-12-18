Mirror Protocol (MIR) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $201.15 million and $93.20 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.59 or 0.00005527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00054353 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.91 or 0.08364680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00077579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,759.24 or 0.99881172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00050301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

