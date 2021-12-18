Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Reaches $387.25 on Exchanges

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $387.25 or 0.00824683 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $18.38 million and $46,759.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00053776 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.36 or 0.08382739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00077657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,964.86 or 1.00014710 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00050609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002745 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 47,453 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

