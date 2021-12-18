Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.07 Million

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $13.07 million and $29,591.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $54.02 or 0.00115034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00053776 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.36 or 0.08382739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00077657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,964.86 or 1.00014710 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00050609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 241,998 coins. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

