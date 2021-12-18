Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives $47.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Ian Clements sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $30,315.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,450 shares of company stock worth $121,305 and sold 6,610 shares worth $127,309. 62.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

MIRM traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 354,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,807. The stock has a market cap of $459.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.80. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $22.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.