Mizuho Lowers Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $140.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affirm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.06.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $98.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.66. Affirm has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $176.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.58.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affirm will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total transaction of $2,878,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231,859 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth about $278,280,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Affirm by 158.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,709 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Affirm by 32.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 88.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,641 shares during the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

