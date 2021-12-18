Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $1,360,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $1,285,050.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total transaction of $1,411,750.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total transaction of $4,209,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.40, for a total transaction of $1,592,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total transaction of $1,598,100.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total transaction of $1,365,050.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.18, for a total transaction of $4,022,700.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,328,550.00.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $294.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.65 and a 200-day moving average of $316.66. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Cowen began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

