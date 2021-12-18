Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 221.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,655 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $30,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $3,897,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $1,360,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,250 shares of company stock worth $143,142,805. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $294.80 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.66. The firm has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

