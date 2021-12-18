Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Short Interest Update

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the November 15th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLLCF traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680. Molecular Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG engages in the development of protein therapies for treatment of serious diseases like cancer and sight-threatening disorders. It also develops its products through its brand known as DARPins, which targets specific and potent monoclonal antibodies that offers potential to address existing limitations of antibody drugs.

