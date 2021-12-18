MonetaryUnit 1-Day Volume Reaches $4,634.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $792,114.07 and $4,634.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.67 or 0.00184909 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 241,185,313 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

