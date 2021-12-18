MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Insider Thomas Bull Sells 2,500 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $1,230,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Bull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Thomas Bull sold 580 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.64, for a total value of $267,171.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $497.85 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of -105.25 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $513.60 and its 200-day moving average is $435.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

