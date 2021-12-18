MONK Price Hits $0.0362 (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. MONK has a market cap of $469,193.53 and approximately $1,633.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MONK has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One MONK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00013745 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000128 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00017257 BTC.

About MONK

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

