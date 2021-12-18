Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Short Interest Update

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the November 15th total of 79,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 116.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 52,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.05. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $17.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

