Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Receives $54.16 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.16.

MEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 4th.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 53,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $3,405,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $129,146.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,667 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,080 over the last 90 days. 16.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 2,211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,155,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,756 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,849,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,203,000 after buying an additional 869,957 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,398,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,342,000 after buying an additional 735,554 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 673.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 558,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after buying an additional 486,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 423.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,293,000 after buying an additional 278,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

MEG traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $65.49. 563,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,162. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.95. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $80.42. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.