Monument Circle Acquisition (NYSE:MON) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.73

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.73 and traded as high as $9.77. Monument Circle Acquisition shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 2,719 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Get Monument Circle Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $612,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.