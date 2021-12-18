Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $1,511,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.77.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $898,954.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $263,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,453 shares of company stock worth $6,306,226. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

