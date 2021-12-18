Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,611 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.37. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.77.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $263,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $898,954.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,453 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,226. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

