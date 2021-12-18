Morgan Stanley Cuts Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $200.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lear from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lear from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lear from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.13.

NYSE LEA opened at $174.40 on Tuesday. Lear has a 12 month low of $144.77 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lear will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,335,866,000 after buying an additional 261,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,415,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,270 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lear by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $811,638,000 after purchasing an additional 362,076 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Lear by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,168,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $339,257,000 after acquiring an additional 121,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Lear by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $317,369,000 after acquiring an additional 215,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

