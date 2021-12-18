Morgan Stanley Increases MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $633.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $525.00 to $633.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $497.85 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $513.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.65.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total value of $5,664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.36, for a total value of $1,223,767.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,223 shares of company stock valued at $35,073,196 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 44.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

