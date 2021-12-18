Morgan Stanley Lowers Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Price Target to $21.00

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.60.

OPI stock opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $147.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.72 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter worth $82,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

