Morgan Stanley Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $256.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $241.00 to $256.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut NXP Semiconductors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a sell rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $234.84.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $218.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $152.93 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.72 and its 200 day moving average is $207.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 80.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 532 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $255,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.1% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

