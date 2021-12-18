Motco Acquires 2,629 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Motco increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,581,000 after acquiring an additional 852,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,612,000 after acquiring an additional 908,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,414,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,111,000 after purchasing an additional 196,710 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.64 and its 200 day moving average is $79.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners lowered Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

