Motco Buys 371 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Motco raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Amundi acquired a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Zoetis by 641.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,799 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 387.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,067 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Zoetis by 697.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,708 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 52.9% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,432,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,265,000 after buying an additional 841,224 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

ZTS opened at $234.31 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $236.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

