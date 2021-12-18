M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,920 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.05% of Aptiv worth $20,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV opened at $158.42 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $119.75 and a one year high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.31.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,629. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

