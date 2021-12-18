M&T Bank Corp Has $30.80 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $30,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 35,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $326.10 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $360.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.06.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

