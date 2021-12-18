M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,025 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $25,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.74.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $186.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

