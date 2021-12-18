MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$74.29.

Several research firms have commented on MTY. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of MTY Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$57.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,539. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.10. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$47.15 and a 12 month high of C$72.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 8th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$150.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.7900002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.65%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.