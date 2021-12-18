Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.75.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $201.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.45. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $124.28 and a 52-week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,087,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.