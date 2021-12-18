National Bankshares Boosts Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$5.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 56.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.75 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.65.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$3.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 4.76. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.24 and a 12-month high of C$3.95.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$211.53 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

