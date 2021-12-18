National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

NATI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of National Instruments stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,939. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 105.83 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.01%.

In other news, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $98,658.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in National Instruments by 31,194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,246,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,171 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,577,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,704,000 after purchasing an additional 831,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in National Instruments by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,882,000 after purchasing an additional 780,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,142,000 after purchasing an additional 447,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in National Instruments by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after buying an additional 428,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

