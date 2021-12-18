Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $221,000 Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Gary S. Gladstein purchased 11,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.71 per share, for a total transaction of $543,846.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $57.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.07. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $982.25 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 7.78%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.