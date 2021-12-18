Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.26 EPS

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $1.26, Zacks reports. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 247.17%.

Shares of NYSE NM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,982. Navios Maritime has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $54.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

