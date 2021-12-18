Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the November 15th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $137.29. 315,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.77 and a 200-day moving average of $126.99. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $104.50 and a 52-week high of $138.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nestlé by 97.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nestlé by 80.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 90.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSRGY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

