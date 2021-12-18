Nestree Price Up 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nestree coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a market cap of $14.27 million and $1.10 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,562.55 or 0.99626997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00047084 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00032963 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.13 or 0.00963116 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,259,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

