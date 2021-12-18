Net 1 UEPS Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 4,415 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 7,138% compared to the typical volume of 61 call options.

In other news, Director Monde Nkosi purchased 78,497 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $344,601.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Antony C. Ball bought 41,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $179,800.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 294,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,351 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 25.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $287.83 million, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

