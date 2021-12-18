Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,280 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 0.4% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $586.73 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $259.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $646.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $579.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.11.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

