New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.30 Million Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avient were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 16,238 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,328,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,468,000 after acquiring an additional 31,028 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Avient by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of Avient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Avient stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.63. Avient Co. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $61.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.96.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.237 dividend. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 28.52%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

