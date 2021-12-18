Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,456 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Newmont by 0.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,637 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,415 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,473,000 after purchasing an additional 700,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,426,695 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.15. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

