Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)’s share price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.08 and last traded at $8.02. Approximately 941 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 146,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.
NEXA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.37.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.53. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.66.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Nexa Resources by 75.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Nexa Resources by 51.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,480 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Nexa Resources by 199.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 69,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.
Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)
Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.
