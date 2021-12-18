Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)’s share price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.08 and last traded at $8.02. Approximately 941 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 146,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

NEXA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.53. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.66.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.80). Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Nexa Resources by 75.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Nexa Resources by 51.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,480 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Nexa Resources by 199.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 69,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

