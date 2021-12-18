NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CEO Sells $1,097,113.79 in Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE NEE opened at $90.94 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $92.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $178.44 billion, a PE ratio of 75.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.45.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,938,103,000 after buying an additional 1,047,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,678,000 after buying an additional 644,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,145,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,402,995,000 after acquiring an additional 619,582 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,816,000 after acquiring an additional 144,825 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,130,000 after acquiring an additional 135,167 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.