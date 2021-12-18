Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Short Interest Update

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the November 15th total of 12,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Nicholas Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Nicholas Financial stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,763. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54. Nicholas Financial has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Brendan Joseph Keating bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $48,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $142,522. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,379,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 201,936 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

