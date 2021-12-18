NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.97.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE NKE traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $161.36. 7,704,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,385,229. NIKE has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $255.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in NIKE by 37.9% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in NIKE by 11.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 4.0% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.