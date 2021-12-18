NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,739 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 0.3% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE stock opened at $161.36 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

