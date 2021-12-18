Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Short Interest Update

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the November 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at $204,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 551.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 49,062 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 48.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,854,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,299,000 after buying an additional 1,258,528 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 31.1% in the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,638,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,442. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.22.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.51). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 22.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NIU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Niu Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

